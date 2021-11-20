Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana semi-state
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from semi-state in Indiana:
CLASS 6A
Westfield 48, Merrillville 19
Center Grove 45, Ben Davis 6
CLASS 5A
Zionsville at Michigan City
Indianapolis Cathedral 52, New Albany 13
CLASS 4A
Northridge 20, New Prairie 14
Mount Vernon 42, Evansville Memorial 28
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf 17, Marian 16
Gibson Southern at Tri-West Sat.
CLASS 2A
Andrean 17, Eastside 14
Evansville Mater Dei 23, Indianapolis Scecina 7
CLASS 1A
Adams Central 42, North Judson 7
Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Tri 13
