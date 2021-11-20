Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana semi-state

16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from semi-state in Indiana:

CLASS 6A

Westfield 48, Merrillville 19

Center Grove 45, Ben Davis 6

CLASS 5A

Zionsville at Michigan City

Indianapolis Cathedral 52, New Albany 13

CLASS 4A

Northridge 20, New Prairie 14

Mount Vernon 42, Evansville Memorial 28

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf 17, Marian 16

Gibson Southern at Tri-West Sat.

CLASS 2A

Andrean 17, Eastside 14

Evansville Mater Dei 23, Indianapolis Scecina 7

CLASS 1A

Adams Central 42, North Judson 7

Indianapolis Lutheran 56, Tri 13

