Firefighters bring early-morning blaze under control

It happened in the 600 Block of S. Eighth Street in Elkhart
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 Block of S. Eighth Street in Elkhart just after one o’clock this morning.

After gaining ground against the fire, crews entered the building and found that it had started in the kitchen.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it took about one hour to bring under control.

The person who had been living in the house is now staying with family members.

Fortunately, they were not injured.

