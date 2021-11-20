Annual luminary event takes place in downtown St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph is getting a little brighter.

What’s a better way to ring in the holiday season than with the town’s annual Luminary event?

“This year we came back swinging and almost had a full season. We are super pumped to have our winter events back. Just to see the people down here, shopping and supporting local is awesome as usual...We love this event so much because it kicks of the holiday season in downtown St. Joe. We’ve got three weeks ahead of us that have holiday events coming up so really this is the kickoff,” said Events & Operations Manager of St. Joe Today, Daniele Crevier.

There were a 1,000 luminaries on State and Main Streets.

“When we were putting up the luminaries earlier someone commented how much of a Hallmark movie it looks like, and it truly does, especially with our holiday music playing. It’s fun to be a part of that and to create that for everybody,” Crevier said.

Restaurants and stores extended their hours for the event.

“...We are very excited to be able to offer stores that are open year around and restaurants. Just be here for the residents and visitors that come back during off season,” Crevier said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.