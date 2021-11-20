2nd Chance: Rio

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Rio!

Rio is a 5-year-old labrador/great dane mix, and is a big boy with a big heart!

He can be a little shy at first, but once he knows you he is extremely affectionate.

Rio is a big playful goofball who loves to romp around outside.

He knows “sit” and “shake” and takes treats very gently.

This large lovebug has been at the shelter since July, and is really hoping to find his perfect family just in time for the holidays.

If you want to adopt Rio or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.