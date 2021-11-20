Advertisement

2:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Ga. Tech at Notre Dame

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the matchup against Georgia Tech LIVE from...
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the matchup against Georgia Tech LIVE from Notre Dame Stadium.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the matchup against Georgia Tech LIVE from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on WNDU or online at wndu.com/livestream.

Watch Notre Dame play Navy on WNDU beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
18-year-old Tobias Shaw told police he had a gun, but it was his job to locate the money.
18-year-old charged in connection with homicide, armed robbery investigation
A man is caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in St. Joseph County
Man gets caught trying to steal catalytic converter
The reason: railroad officials say engineers ran out of time and ran out of people to move the...
Stopped train clears tracks after blocking main road for 31 hours in Marshall County
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Santa, Rudolph visit Niles District Library
Santa, Rudolph visit Niles District Library
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Rio
WNDU Vault: Maureen McFadden shows how milk takes a turn in 1985
WNDU Vault: Maureen McFadden shows how milk takes a turn in 1985
It’s Thanksgiving week, and many of you will be planning a special meal. But what if you find...
Pet Vet: Pancreatitis and Bones