Retaining walls completed in ‘Weko Beach Dunes Restoration’

BRIDGMAN, MI. (WNDU) - The city of Bridgman has been awarded $75,000 of the Michigan Coastal Management Grant, which has been matched for a total of $150,000 toward the project, ‘Weko Beach Dunes Restoration.’

The grant allowed for the completion of a new retaining wall along the dunes at Weko Beach.

“We’re saving the ecological structures of the dunes here, because otherwise we’d have them continually coming down here and we’d have to cart off the, you know, the sand leaving, so this is a, this is a nice project that will maintain our little beach and keep it nice,” said Jan Trapani, a Bridgman City Council Member.

Today, City Council members and members of the city’s Parks and Recreation department held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the wall.

“If we did not repair this retaining wall, ‘cause it was about to collapse. If it didn’t, it could be like a tiny little avalanche of like dunes and it would’ve just encroached on the boardwalk, and into the beach and it would’ve not been. It would’ve been detrimental to our beach, in itself. We would have higher sand and less, you know, water,” said Sara Ball, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director.

Ball was the one who filed for the Michigan Coastal Management Grant.

“We needed not only something that was going to hold back the dune, but also ecologically sound so that from a long term point of view, we were in a position where we could have this for a long time,” said John Bonkoske, a Bridgman City Council Member.

Bonkoske told us that with all of the people that visit the beach on a daily basis, City Council and Sara Ball knew that this restoration was a top priority.

A priority not only for the beach and the dunes, but also for the city.

“It’s going to elevate our tourist attraction and just make the city of Bridgman better,” said Ball.

