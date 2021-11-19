‘Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights’ returning to Wellfield Botanic Gardens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights” is returning to the Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart this holiday season.

It features more than one million lights and is a perfect activity for families and friends. It starts Friday, Nov. 26th.

For full details and to buy tickets just head to their website.

More details from Wellfield Botanic Gardens:

Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights transports guests to a magical setting of lights, sound, and beauty, perfect for families and friends to enjoy together during the holiday season. Featuring professional light displays, the nearly 1-mile of pathways are aglow with color and texture, framing the themed Garden spaces as never seen before!

Experience this popular event while sipping a warm beverage from the TCU Concessions Tent. New this year, Navarre Catering & Events will feature hot and cool beverages for sale – for kids AND adults, as well as a few packaged snacks available for purchase. Enjoy the sound of holiday music throughout the event played by a DJ from the Event Plaza. Warm up around crackling fire pits stationed around the Garden trails and enjoy a boutique shopping experience in the Visitors Cottage, a great place to pick up a unique gift just in time for holiday giving. Ticket pricing includes parking, evening admission to the Gardens, and this very special opportunity to enjoy Wellfield after hours in a wintery paradise.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights continues to grow since its inaugural 2017 season. What began as a display of around 200,000 lights has grown to over one million in 2021.The event is bigger and brighter each year with new and changing features such as the Rainbow Caterpillar walk-through experience added in 2020, while retaining popular features such as the ‘Rain Tree’, ‘Deep Blue’ English Cottage Garden, and the Floating Trees providing amazing reflections on the ponds. The appeal of the display is clear - - in 2020 the event drew over 20,000 total guests across its scheduled evenings.

“The experience continues to evolve and grow as we follow our Holiday Lighting Master Plan. As we add lights and special new features, it creates a new experience each year, even if you’ve attended in the past. And that’s clearly pleasing thousands of people who are coming back for more or seeing our display for the first time” said Eric Garton, the Robert and Peggy Weed Executive Director. “The responses we’re hearing in person and online are terrific– whether it’s from first-time visitors or returning guests, they’re all very happy with what they’re seeing. We’re thrilled they’re enjoying their experience and welcome everyone to come back to see what we’ve got in store for 2021 - - our ‘Million Light Year’!”

Also returning this year is Wellfield’s ‘Giving Tree Project’, a collaborative program with not-for-profit community partners each decorating a tree and being featured on a nightly basis. The Giving Tree Project display features 17 evergreen trees, each decorated and themed by one of the 17 community partners selected for this year’s event. Each organization will receive a donated portion of ticket sales for their scheduled evening. The more tickets sold for their respective evening, the larger the contribution back to their organization. For a complete listing of this year’s not-for-profit community partners and their featured dates visit wellfieldgardens.org.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights presented by Welch Packaging begins Friday, November 26. Scheduled nights are Fridays–Sundays, November 26-27-28, December 3-4-5, 10-11-12, and Friday–Thursday December 17-18-19-20-21-22-23. Wellfield is closed Friday and Saturday, December 24 and 25 and the final night of the event is Sunday, December 26. All nights are scheduled as follows: 5 p.m. – Wellfield closes for general admission; 5:30 p.m. – Gates open for Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights; 8:09 p.m. – Admission gate closes for the night; 8:59 p.m. – Lights out.

Discounted Tickets are available until Thanksgiving night! Public Adult: $9.60 (reg: $12.00); Public Child (ages 3-12): $5.60 (reg: $7.00); Under age 3 are free. Wellfield Botanic Gardens members receive discounted tickets throughout the event’s scheduled nights: Member Adult: $5; Member Child/Grandchild (ages 3-12): $3. Member discount is only available in person at the Gate or at the Visitors Cottage located at 1011 N. Main Street in Elkhart. For full details visit wellfieldgardens.org or follow Wellfield on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Main Street CONSTRUCTION UPDATES, directions, and parking details can be found at wellfieldgardens.org and on Wellfield’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.