Advertisement

Supply chain issues impact holiday shopping here at home

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Two local economy and workforce experts shared their insight on how supply chain issues and labor shortages could impact holiday shopping in Southwest Michigan.

Their advice: buy your presents early.

16 News Now spoke with someone from the Kinexus Group -- who says 68% of Americans are estimated to start buying gifts before Thanksgiving.

Normally, only 23% of people start shopping that early.

“If you wanted to get items on the store shelves for the holiday season, you needed to place your orders back in the summer if not the spring,” says Lisa Augustyniak, an economics professor at Lake Michigan College. “So I think forward planning and forward-looking becomes really important.”

She says these supply chain issues will pass eventually but delays could continue to at least 2023.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The reason: railroad officials say engineers ran out of time and ran out of people to move the...
Stopped train clears tracks after blocking main road for 31 hours in Marshall County
A man is caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in St. Joseph County
Man gets caught trying to steal catalytic converter
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Police in Mishawaka need your help locating Endyanna (pronounced Indiana) Jennings.
Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka woman
Police Chief David Bacon says both Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are both being charged with...
Parents of Mercedes Lain make appear in court for status conference

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air, but no big storms coming
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The US Preventive Service Task Force has now lowered the recommended age for screening for...
Medical Moment: Lowering the screening age for diabetes
The US Preventive Service Task Force has now lowered the recommended age for screening for...
Medical moment: lowering diabetes screening age
Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from...
COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 19 update