A spectacular drive-thru holiday light display in La Porte County

LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to kick off the holidays with a little magic.

On Thursday, the La Porte County Fairgrounds and Event Center hosted the opening preview of Magic of Lights La Porte.

The spectacular drive-thru light display features over a million lights and a mile-and-a-half route.

“The Magic of Lights brings us a very unique event for this time of year. Normally you see festivals and fairs in the summertime, and this is something we can actually do on the grounds in the wintertime. Where everyone can enjoy their family in their own vehicle. Enjoy the lights. Enjoy the wintertime...This is a wonderful event. We are partnering with Toys for Tots and Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Magic of Lights folks are very big on celebrating the community and those in need in the community,” said organizer Suzi Carpenter.

You can bring unwrapped toys to support Toys for Tots or you can make a donation to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Parry family said Make-A-Wish was there for them during a difficult time.

“Jacob is three years old now. When he was 14 months old he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He spent about a year down at Riley’s in Indianapolis and had a stem cell transplant and Make-A-Wish has been with us the whole time,” said Jeff Parry.

The event begins November 19 and goes until January.

Tickets are on sale on the La Porte County Fairgrounds website.

