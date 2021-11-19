Advertisement

Part of Goshen under Boil Order on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Boil Order is in effect for part of the City of Goshen starting Friday at 8 a.m.

The affected areas are Lincolnway East between E. Douglas Street and E. Plymouth Avenue, and Plymouth Avenue between S. 16th Street and Lincolnway East.

The order is in place because a water main will be shut off due to a water valve replacement. During this time, it is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. 

A Boil Water Advisory will be issued by the city when the water comes back on. Residents in the affected areas should keep boiling their water before use until they receive a notification that it is no longer necessary.

If you have any questions, contact Goshen’s water department at 574-534-5306.

