Notre Dame Football focused on staying the course

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every game for Notre Dame is a must win since they lost to Cincinnati back in the beginning of October.

That includes this week’s matchup with Georgia Tech.

Sitting at Number 8, the Irish are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff.

But the good news for the Irish, they are favored to win their next two games.

Notre Dame will need a lot of help in front of them. But Ohio State still has to play Michigan and Michigan State and Georgia and Alabama will most likely meet in the SEC Championship.

The Irish are focused on one game at a time and making sure they stay the course.

“Well, you know, when you lose a game, obviously destiny is not necessarily in your hands anymore,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “So, you just focus on doing the things that you can do each and every week. That’s really been our focus. Take care of the things that are in front of you. This team has been focused week to week. What’s important now is beating Georgia Tech. If we do that, you get one step closer. Beat Stanford, you get one step closer. We’re in the hunt. We’re in the mix. That’s what we try to do each and every year. This is about graduating champions and playing for championships.”

The Irish host Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

