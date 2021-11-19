Advertisement

New Prairie, Northridge prepare for semi-state battle

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WNDU) - Across Michiana, a handful of teams are gearing up for state semifinals on Friday and Saturday.

That includes Northridge and New Prairie who will go head to head Friday for the Class 4A North Semi-State Title.

It’s the first time these two teams have played each other since 2014 in this same round.

Both head coaches say this matchup shows how talented high school football is in the area.

“Yeah it’s special,” Raiders head coach Chad Eppley said. “Not only do we know the team that we’re playing and stuff like that. It’s really neat to see that we’re in the same area. We have two area schools battling it out to go down to Lucas Oil [Stadium], which is a pretty special thing.”

“I mean it’s nice,” Cougars head coach Casey McKim said. “It just really shows that the level of football in this area is extremely high, when you have two teams that are so close to each other. Their drive is somewhat similar to what we had in the regional so that is a really close drive. I just think it shows that the NIC and the NLC are two really good conferences. It’s been proven by the fact that we’re both here at this moment in time.”

New Prairie hosts Northridge Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.

