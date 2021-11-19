Advertisement

‘Michiana Festival of Beers’ presents check to ‘Resale to the Rescue’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this summer’s “Michiana Festival of Beers” are donating $17,000 to “Resale to the Rescue.”

A check was presented to the organization on Friday at its store in Mishawaka. The charity is a not-for-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community by putting an emphasis to increase spaying and neutering, increase adoption rates, and decrease shelter euthanasia.

“This amount of money is amazing,” says Jan Caudell, Founder & President of Resale to the Rescue. “We’re often on the other end of this. We’re often giving away the money. But for us to receive this amount of money so that we can distribute it to groups in our area, it means the world to us. And it means the world to all the groups that we help.”

More than 800 people attended the beer festival back on Oct. 16 at Four Winds Field. Plans for next year’s event are already in the works.

