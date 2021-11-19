Advertisement

Irish seniors ready for final game at Notre Dame Stadium

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday afternoon will be a different type of senior day, solely due to the number of seniors being honored.

You’ve got the fifth-year seniors, the seniors who took advantage of the extra year of elgibility due to covid and the typical four-year seniors.

All in all, it’s a very successful group.

Over the last five years, this group has won 52 games with the possiblility of 54 if they win out the regular season.

They’ve got two College Football Playoff appearances with a slight chance for a third spot as well.

But accolades and success aside, it will be an emotional day for the players.

“I’m just gonna try and soak it all in,” quarterback Jack Coan said. “My last one in Notre Dame Stadium. It’s crazy how quick it’s gone. It’s going to be emotional but I’m going to do my best to fight back the emotions and focus on the game. But I’m defintliey going to soak it all in.”

“Crazy to see all of this coming to fruition,” kicker Jonathan Doerer said. “It happened a lot faster than I thought it would. When you’re like a sophomore, junior, you don’t really see it coming that quickly. Now that it’s finally here. It’s unbelievable. just glad to be here.”

“It’s been five years,” defensive lineman and captain Kurt Hinish said. “It’s exciting. My last home game. We talked about it all week. Everyone remembers their last home game in college. I’m excited. We play a really good opponent. Not overlooking this opponent. But I’m very excited for senior night.”

Senior Day celebrations are expected to take place ahead of the game Saturday in its tradtional format.

