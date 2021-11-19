First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday, A Bit Warmer Over the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER WINTER FORECAST TUESDAY AT 6PM AND 11PM ON WNDU

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying chilly. A few flurries are possible. Highs right around 40 during the afternoon. Friday Night Football games will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the games. Stay warm! High of 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday Night football games will be around 34 degrees at kickoff and remain in the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies during the evening. Stay warm and bring some extra layers if you are heading out! Temperature overnight drop into the lower 30s or even some upper 20s in spots. Low of 30.

SATURDAY: Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. Remaining chilly with highs only in the middle 40s during the afternoon. Notre Dame Football takes on Georgia Tech at 2:30pm ET. Temperatures earlier in the day will be in the 30s as you head out to tailgate. By the time you walk into the stadium, we will see temps in the lower 40s. A high right around kickoff of 44/45 degrees, with temperatures falling back into the lower 40s by the 4th quarter. Take a few extra layers! Overall, a great day for football! High of 45.

SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy with temperatures back into the upper 40s ahead of our rain chances. Rain showers develop across the area with periods of rain during the evening and into the overnight hours. High of 48.

LONG RANGE: Heading into Monday the temperatures drop behind the cold front. This could create some lake effect snow bands downwind of Lake Michigan. We are keeping an eye on Monday for any chance of accumulating lake effect snow. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Then we trend a bit milder during Thanksgiving week with a few chances for some rain and snow showers. Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 44

Thursday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: Trace

