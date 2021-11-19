Advertisement

Emerging Irish: young players step up amid injuries for Notre Dame football

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (22) breaks multiple tackles in the second half an NCAA...
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (22) breaks multiple tackles in the second half an NCAA college football game against Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is all about the next man in mentality and that’s certainly been the case this year and younger players are stepping up when vets go down with injuries and most recently, the flu.

Four members got their first career starts.

Rylie Mills earned himself the game ball with four tackles, two for a loss and two sacks.

Linebacker Xavier Watts had a career high with five tackles.

“Certainly it was necessary to have those guys out on the field,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We had a number of guys that were certainly injured. But I think just the development during the year too. Some of them weren’t ready to play at a high level and I think as the year went on, they were called upon.”

Offensively, freshmen Logan Diggs and Lorenzo Styles have given the Irish an added spark.

“I think it speaks for all the freshmen where in the past, freshmen haven’t always played,” wide receiver Braden Lenzy said. “They’ve put themselves in a situation where not just themselves but everyone around them feels very comfortable with them going in. You know as much as it sucks to see Avery [Davis] down, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that they’d be able to pick up what we’ve been missing.”

Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Notre Dame take the field beforean NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind.,...
Notre Dame Football focused on staying the course
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61.
Notre Dame has 4 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61
Michigan guard Caleb Houstan (22) defends against a jump shot from Seton Hall guard Jared...
Seton Hall stuns No. 4 Michigan 67-65, making key FTs late