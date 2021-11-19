Elkhart County COVID-19 advisory level upgraded to ‘red’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County’s advisory level has been upgraded to “red” on Indiana’s COVID-19 county metrics map due to a substantial spread of the virus.

Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says hospitals are rapidly filling up with COVID patients, and elective surgeries are being canceled.

Local employers are reporting the highest number of COVID infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Health leaders warn large gatherings could become super spreader events and say high risk people should avoid groups.

According to Dr. Wait, nearly 60 percent of Elkhart County residents are currently unvaccinated.

