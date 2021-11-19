COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 19 update

(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 19, 2021).

INDIANA

Elkhart County : 43%

Fulton County : 41%

Kosciusko County : 41%

LaGrange County : 23%

LaPorte County : 52%

Marshall County : 44%

Pulaski County : 45%

Starke County : 39%

St. Joseph County: 56%

MICHIGAN

Berrien County : 56%

Cass County : 40%

St. Joseph County: 47%

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.