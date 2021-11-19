Advertisement

Cold air, but no big storms coming

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOOKING LESS STORMY... While the cold air will remain most of the next 10 days, it’s looking less and less likely that we get any big storm...or anything heavy. We’ll still have to watch the storms around Thanksgiving, but the system coming Sunday and Monday is definitely appearing less impressive...

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying rather cold. Low: 32, Wind: S 8-16

Saturday: Clouds early, then a mix of clouds and sunshine. Can’t rule out a light snow shower in the morning. High: 45, Wind: S 9-18

Saturday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain showers, especially south. High: 48

