Christmas gifts in short supply this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, you may want to now.

With the supply chain shortage this year, there may be some items you won’t be able to check off your list.

Kyle James, the founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com, conducted research on what items may be hard to find this year.

He found that Christmas trees & décor, kitchen appliances, furniture, and robot vacuums may be tricky to get your hands on.

But according to James, some of the toughest things to find may be electronics, toys, and board games.

So, what happens if you just can’t find that one item on your list?

James said it’s best to expand your horizons.

If you can’t find the hottest toy on the market, maybe it’s time to start searching online on eBay or other sites.

And if it’s a more generic item you’re looking for, check other brands or items that are similar to the one on your list.

“I think this would be a good year to shop local, help out those retailers that are feeling the pinch a little bit,” James said. “And another thing is, check out sites like Shutterfly and Snapfish and you can create these really cool personalized gifts using your family photos. It’s a great gift for grandparents and it’s not something that’s going to be in short supply because it’s a personalized gift they create for you.”

The bottom line is, don’t procrastinate this year.

If you’re online shopping, James suggests ordering by December 14th at the latest, otherwise there’s no guarantee you’ll get your gift in time for Christmas.

For more tips, head to Rather-Be-Shopping.com.

