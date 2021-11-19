Advertisement

18-year-old charged in connection with homicide, armed robbery investigation

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with an investigation that began a month ago.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Lake Street on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

The front door was open, but there was no answer from inside. Police entered and found the body of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Sa’Sha Agnew, just inside the front door.

Court documents say officers located shell casings from three different weapons.

The home had surveillance cameras. And when 18-year-old Tobias Shaw was questioned, he said he and others went to the home to rob Agnew. Shaw stated he had a gun during the incident, but that it was his job to find the money inside the house.

Shaw told police he was present when shots were fired in the home, and that he fled the home with others.

Agnew’s obituary says she left behind three children.

