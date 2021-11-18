Pedestrian dead after getting hit by semi-truck in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after getting hit by a semi-truck on I-94 in LaPorte County Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police received a call just after 7:15 a.m. from a trucking company advising that they believed one of their drivers had struck a pedestrian. The trucking company initially called police just before 6:30 a.m. to report that the driver had struck a deer and was waiting at a rest park in Michigan at the one-mile marker for a report.

Troopers soon located a pedestrian that was deceased near mile marker 45.5. Police believe the semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, was struck.

The right lane of I-94 was shut down for about an hour and a half. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors with the driver of the Volvo.

Officials are now working to identify the pedestrian and find out why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

