Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after getting hit by semi-truck in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after getting hit by a semi-truck on I-94 in LaPorte County Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police received a call just after 7:15 a.m. from a trucking company advising that they believed one of their drivers had struck a pedestrian. The trucking company initially called police just before 6:30 a.m. to report that the driver had struck a deer and was waiting at a rest park in Michigan at the one-mile marker for a report.

Troopers soon located a pedestrian that was deceased near mile marker 45.5. Police believe the semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, was struck.

The right lane of I-94 was shut down for about an hour and a half. The driver of the semi is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors with the driver of the Volvo.

Officials are now working to identify the pedestrian and find out why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

Police Chief David Bacon says both Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are both being charged with...
Parents of Mercedes Lain make appear in court for status conference
Police say 20-year-old Endyanna Jennings is non-verbal, and she is believed to be in extreme...
Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka woman
In August, Mercedes’ death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she died from blunt...
Parents of Mercedes Lain make appearance in court
Officials are now working to identify the pedestrian and find out why the pedestrian was on the...
Pedestrian dead after getting hit by semi-truck in LaPorte County