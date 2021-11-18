Advertisement

Parents of Mercedes Lain make appear in court for status conference

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old found dead near the Marshall/Starke County line, appeared in court Thursday.

Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are charged with neglect of a dependent. In August, Mercedes’ death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she died from blunt force injuries to her head.

Justin Miller, the last person seen with her, is charged with murder. Miller is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Lain and Coburn are due back in court on Jan. 20.

