Nearly $18 million awarded to help complete ‘Marquette Greenway’ trail

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission $17.8 million to complete the Marquette Greenway.

The money from the “RAISE Grant” plan will help complete the trail from Chicago to New Buffalo. Officials released the plan back in 2009. Since then, over 30 miles of trail has either been built or fully funded.

That leaves nearly 26 miles left to go, which includes 3.5 miles from the Indiana-Michigan state line to downtown New Buffalo.

The Michigan portion of the Marquette Greenway is expected to start construction in 2022.

