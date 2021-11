MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Mishawaka need your help locating Endyanna (pronounced Indiana) Jennings.

Jennings was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. wearing a gray coat and blue jeans. She is 5′3″ and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Dept. at 574-258-1684.

