Luminary returns to downtown St. Joseph this weekend
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The streets of downtown St. Joseph will once again glow for the annual Luminary event.
On Friday, November 19th from 5 – 8 p.m., guests can stroll through the glowing streets and view a thousand luminaries.
Businesses will have extended hours and offer special deals.
“It’s really a community event, whether you’re from here, [or] you just like to vacation here,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “We just really want to encourage everyone to support Southwest Michigan and it’s just a really fun time.”
Luminary kicks off the holiday season in St. Joseph. Here are upcoming events:
Countdown to New Year: November 19-December 31
Window Wonderland: December 3 (7:00p-8:30p)
Fanny Mae Memorial Reindog Parade: December 4 (3:00p)
St. Joe Winter Beer Fest: January 29, 2022 (12:00p-4:00p)
Ice Fest: February 4-6, 2022
