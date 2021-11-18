Advertisement

Luminary returns to downtown St. Joseph this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The streets of downtown St. Joseph will once again glow for the annual Luminary event.

On Friday, November 19th from 5 – 8 p.m., guests can stroll through the glowing streets and view a thousand luminaries.

Businesses will have extended hours and offer special deals.

“It’s really a community event, whether you’re from here, [or] you just like to vacation here,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “We just really want to encourage everyone to support Southwest Michigan and it’s just a really fun time.”

Luminary kicks off the holiday season in St. Joseph. Here are upcoming events:

Countdown to New Year: November 19-December 31

Window Wonderland: December 3 (7:00p-8:30p)

Fanny Mae Memorial Reindog Parade: December 4 (3:00p)

St. Joe Winter Beer Fest: January 29, 2022 (12:00p-4:00p)

Ice Fest: February 4-6, 2022

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

WNDU FAW
Colder with Flurries Possible Thursday
Elkhart Mayor delivers State of the City address
Elkhart Mayor delivers State of the City address
The armed robberies happened within minutes of each other Tuesday night.
Suspect in Marcellus gas station armed robberies taken into custody
Elkhart's Mayor, Rod Roberson, is delivering the 2021 State of the City address.
State of the City address in Elkhart Wednesday