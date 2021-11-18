Advertisement

How a national driver shortage is impacting St. Joseph County

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The national driver shortage is going to impact travel this winter.

In St. Joseph County, the Highway Division, responsible for snow plow, is currently operating with a 20% staff reduction.

This means that it is going to take longer for some roads and subdivisions to be plowed in the county.

“With having less people, what that means is we’re probably, might not be able to get to areas, or cul-de-sacs and dead ends and those types of things as quickly as we have in the past,” says Sky Medors, the County Engineer for St. Joseph County.

Medors tells 16 News Now that while this is not a dire situation, having enough people is important when it comes to plowing.

“When we’re short drivers, we don’t have people for certain routes, so the guys and gals that are plowing those routes have to increase the size of their original routes to cover those,” says Medors.

When it comes to any road, whether it’s state, county, or city, the highest travelled roads will need to be plowed first. Then, other roads get plowed as quickly as possible, while trying not to sacrifice the safety of these plow drivers.

“We have a great base of highway workers that have been here a long time. Really care about the job that they’re doing, and so, even though we’re short handed, these guys and gals are gonna do the best they can do to get these roads cleared, so that people can get out, get to work, travel safely. We’ve got good people and they’re gonna do their best to make sure that the job gets done,” says Medors.

The more plow drivers that are on the road, the safer travel will be. So, if you were unable to make it for an interview but are interested in applying, you can fill out an application here: Jobs • St. Joseph County, IN • CivicEngage (sjcindiana.com)

