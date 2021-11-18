Advertisement

‘Free Turkeys and Fixings Give-Away’ held in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local families received free Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning in South Bend.

The “Free Turkeys and Fixings Give-Away” drive-thru event was hosted by WUBS 89.7M Radio Station. Families received turkeys, plus all other items needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

“As grocery prices continue to go up, many people are unable to buy certain products,” says Rev. Sylvester Williams, Jr. of ICU Ministries. “And it’s good for these kinds of events to take place and supplement what people are already trying to do.”

Brick of Hope Ministries and ICU Ministries, Inc. helped sponsor the event.

