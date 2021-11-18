Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

A train -- stopped for more than 24 hours in the middle of a main road -- causes chaos in...
Stopped train causes chaos in Marshall County
Doctors are testing a new treatment, traditionally used for cancer patients, for patients with...
Medical Moment: Arrhythmia Treatment
As Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman nears retirement, he is going across northern Indiana and...
Michiana Memories: Mike Hoffman's day as a farmer
With Winter weather arriving, the national driver shortage is affecting St. Joe County and its...
St. Joseph Co. experiencing snow plow driver shortage
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled