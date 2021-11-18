Elkhart Mayor delivers State of the City address

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s Mayor Rod Roberson said he is committed to the well-being of all residents in the city.

He delivered the 2021 State of the City address on Wednesday.

“It’s one of the most fun projects that we get to work on throughout the year because we rarely get the opportunity as an administration to talk very proudly about what we have done,” said Director of Communications for the City of Elkhart Corinne Straight.

The mayor talked about the city’s commitment to police reform.

“We have brought accountability. We have brought transparency. We are using discipline within the department,” Straight said.

Roberson also talked about equitable investment and economic growth.

“Elkhart has received some very positive national attention for our economic potential...It’s important for everyone to know there’s some prosperity that’s going on in Elkhart and a momentum inside of our city,” said Roberson.

“The Tolson Center is a really good example of an anchor project in a community that can be that force...that driver for continued economic development,” said Straight.

On a fun note, the mayor said the city brought back some of its signature events this year.

“...The Jazz Fest and the Grand Prix. We also held our first ever food truck and tailgate party,” he said.

“And the timing of this speech is really important because we just passed the 2022 budget. That budget is a mission statement for what we have going forward in 2022. That we will continue to focus on equitable investment throughout the city and infrastructure improvements,” said Straight.

“And what we do every day is try to think about the things we need to do to provide unparalleled service to our residents,” Roberson said.

The mayor also talked about the city’s handling of COVID.

Roberson said he acknowledges there are going to be challenges every day while in office, but said his team is ready to tackle them head on.

