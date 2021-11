WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 Division I Show Ski Nationals will take place in Warsaw.

14 teams will be competing Aug. 11, 2023, to Aug. 13, 2023, at Hidden Lake. Warsaw previously hosted the event in 2019.

Lake City Skiers Vice President Chuck McLaughlin estimates there will be a $4 million impact to the area because of it.

