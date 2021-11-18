Colder with Flurries Possible Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Chilly and breezy. Highs will hover in the upper 30s to near 40 throughout the day. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 miles per hour at times. Staying mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers or flurries developing during the afternoon. No accumulation is expected. High of 40.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy and mostly cloudy with the lake effect snow showers or flurries persisting into the evening. No accumulation is expected. Turning cold overnight. Low of 26.

FRIDAY: Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. Breezy at times with a high in the lower 40s. Any Friday Night Football games here in Michiana will be very chilly, otherwise not bad for some football in mid-November! High of 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Highs back into the middle 40s. There is a slight chance of a few flurries developing during the morning, otherwise staying calm on Saturday. Notre Dame has another big game against Georgia Tech in the afternoon, Highs will be in the middle 40s for game time with a mixture of sun and clouds! High of 44.

LONG RANGE: Sunday comes with a chance for some rain showers to develop later in the afternoon and evening. A system will move through the great lakes, behind this another shot of some cold air through the beginning of the week. Winds will shift out of the North and West into Monday and Tuesday and bring the potential for some lake effect snow showers to set up. Keep checking back, this could cause some travel delays ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 62

Wednesday’s Low: 44

Precipitation: 0.30″

Snowfall: 0.0″

