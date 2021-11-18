Advertisement

Colder with Flurries Possible Thursday

Colder air filters into Michiana behind yesterday’s cold front. There is the chance for a few lake effect snow showers later this afternoon. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Chilly and breezy. Highs will hover in the upper 30s to near 40 throughout the day. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 miles per hour at times. Staying mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers or flurries developing during the afternoon. No accumulation is expected. High of 40.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy and mostly cloudy with the lake effect snow showers or flurries persisting into the evening. No accumulation is expected. Turning cold overnight. Low of 26.

FRIDAY: Staying mostly cloudy throughout the day. Breezy at times with a high in the lower 40s. Any Friday Night Football games here in Michiana will be very chilly, otherwise not bad for some football in mid-November! High of 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. Highs back into the middle 40s. There is a slight chance of a few flurries developing during the morning, otherwise staying calm on Saturday. Notre Dame has another big game against Georgia Tech in the afternoon, Highs will be in the middle 40s for game time with a mixture of sun and clouds! High of 44.

LONG RANGE: Sunday comes with a chance for some rain showers to develop later in the afternoon and evening. A system will move through the great lakes, behind this another shot of some cold air through the beginning of the week. Winds will shift out of the North and West into Monday and Tuesday and bring the potential for some lake effect snow showers to set up. Keep checking back, this could cause some travel delays ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 62

Wednesday’s Low: 44

Precipitation: 0.30″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a...
Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park
The homeowner spoke to 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at-large.
Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day

Latest News

WNDU FAW
Colder with Flurries Possible Thursday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Back to the cold air...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Big temperature drop just hours away
First Alert Forecast: Big temperature drop just hours away