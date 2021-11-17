Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Jacob crafts a fresh start

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hands-on activities and group projects are right up Jacob’s alley. He’s a 13-year-old Indiana foster youth who gets good grades and gets along with others. Grant Me Hope shared his story in hopes of finding him an adoptive family.

He’s a good kid who does well in school, especially with group project and hands-on activities.

“I love hands-on activities like projects,” said Jacob. “We had to build a tower out of like popsicle sticks and stuff. Out of popsicle sticks, string, a spoon, rubber bands, tape, and stuff like that. I like craft projects a lot.”

He’s not just good at crafting, he’s good at writing too.

“I like writing songs. I’m really good at it and a lot of people like my music-- like rap, country, and stuff. I got a lot of different songs,” said Jacob. “I write my songs and sing them a lot. I was gonna publish them when I get older.”

He wants to be adopted and knows what kind of family he would like to have someday.

“I would like a mom and a dad and some pets because I love animals,” said Jacob. “And then I would like a brother or sister or both. Just family activities like movie night, sometimes we can play like basketball.”

Jacob loves nature and being outside. He hopes his new family will love it too.

“I want a family that goes outside and walks with me and plays with like the woods with me,” said Jacob.

For more information about Jacob and adopting from foster care: indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/jacob-9015/

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area,...
Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting

Latest News

As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Hoffman nears retirement, he is going across northern...
Mike Hoffman’s Michiana Memories: Kroc Center - South Bend
After two years, the St. Joseph Co. Public Library reopens its doors to residents.
SJCPL Main Street branch re-opens for first time in two years after full remodel
Every community has its own special way to honor its veterans, but it’s not every year you get...
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel speaks in St. Joseph
Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots