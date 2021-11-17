Wednesday’s Child: Jacob crafts a fresh start

Hands-on activities and group projects are right up Jacob’s alley. He’s a 13-year-old Indiana foster youth who gets good grades and gets along with others. Grant Me Hope shared his story in hopes of finding him an adoptive family.

He’s a good kid who does well in school, especially with group project and hands-on activities.

“I love hands-on activities like projects,” said Jacob. “We had to build a tower out of like popsicle sticks and stuff. Out of popsicle sticks, string, a spoon, rubber bands, tape, and stuff like that. I like craft projects a lot.”

He’s not just good at crafting, he’s good at writing too.

“I like writing songs. I’m really good at it and a lot of people like my music-- like rap, country, and stuff. I got a lot of different songs,” said Jacob. “I write my songs and sing them a lot. I was gonna publish them when I get older.”

He wants to be adopted and knows what kind of family he would like to have someday.

“I would like a mom and a dad and some pets because I love animals,” said Jacob. “And then I would like a brother or sister or both. Just family activities like movie night, sometimes we can play like basketball.”

Jacob loves nature and being outside. He hopes his new family will love it too.

“I want a family that goes outside and walks with me and plays with like the woods with me,” said Jacob.

For more information about Jacob and adopting from foster care: indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/jacob-9015/

