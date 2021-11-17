WakeSide Marine, Barletta Pontoon Boats make $30,000 donation to Camp Wakeshma

ELKHART, Ind./THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - WakeSide Marine has presented Camp Wakeshma, located on Corey Lake in Three Rivers, with a $30,000 donation to support its #LevelUpTheLodge campaign.

The camp has set its sights on lodge improvements that will keep the lodge operating strong for the next 100 years. The donation is part of WakeSide Marine’s partnership with Barletta Pontoon Boats to promote charitable giving across the country in local communities.

Each Barletta dealer location received a percentage of their annual wholesale purchases to direct to a charity of their choice. In return, all that was asked was that the dealer location match at least 10 percent of that gift. With full dealer participation, the total impact across the country will exceed $2 million.

