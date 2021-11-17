Advertisement

Two females knock on SJC homeowner’s door, steal cat

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two females made a suspicious appearance on the porch of a St. Joseph County home Monday night.

Their motives are still unclear, but the homeowner today spoke with 16 News Now as a way of warning the public at large.

At about 7:30 Monday evening, home surveillance video shows two females rushing to the front porch of a home in rural southern St. Joseph County.

One tries to open the door, but it’s locked.

She then begins knocking frantically, before saying, “nothing will open.”

The homeowner wasn’t home at the time but says, if she were, “I would have opened the door because they looked like normal girls that were in distress and they made it seem like something was wrong, and urgency.”

Today, no way. The homeowner is convinced the two were creating a distraction. That perhaps others were inside their gold van parked in the driveway and would have used the distraction to enter through a different door.

“They were here for something sinister. There’s nothing good that could have come of it. And I believe if I would have opened the door, that they would have broke in my house and I’ve tried to tell everybody that I know, if you don’t know who is at your door, don’t open it.”

Later in the visit, the two females can be heard singing a common hymn.

Apparently, when an opportunity to mis-behave knocked, the pair on the porch responded. The video shows the family cat making its way to the front of the house to check out the commotion.

“When they were knocking, and they took him, and I was very upset about that.”

The homeowner did reunite with the cat after learning it had been turned in to the St. Joseph County Humane Society in Mishawaka.

The homeowner showed the staff pictures of the females on the porch, but neither was said to look like the person who brought in the cat.

