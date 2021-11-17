Suspect in Marcellus gas station armed robberies taken into custody

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Cass County have identified and taken the suspect in two separate armed robberies in Marcellus Tuesday night in custody.

The armed robberies happened within minutes of each other, with police responding to the first one at the Shell gas station on Main Street just before 5:45 p.m. While police were taking information there, a second armed robbery call came from the Mega Liquor gas station on M-40 around 5:50 p.m.

Information taken at the time gave a basic description of the suspect being the same in both armed robberies. In both cases, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The amount of money taken has not yet been determined. No one was hurt during the robberies.

Police say the suspect was likely to have fled to a vehicle in the area and left the scene after the second robbery.

The subject is being held until the arraignment and court proceedings.

