Shining a light on solar: Pt. 2

Indiana is poised to see rapid growth in planned solar energy production projects over the next five years, at a time when just 16 percent of all proposed projects nationwide make it to completion.

The halls of the corporate headquarters of Inovateus Solar are filled with pictures of past projects.

“This was a little over a megawatt project for Dayton Power and Light and so this was our first utility project. At that time there were no utility projects in Indiana,” said Senior Vice President of Market Development, Nathan Vogel

South Bend is the chosen home to Inovateus Solar—named one of the top five solar development firms in the nation by the publication Solar Power World.

“Historically, we did a lot of work on the east and west coasts because that’s where the opportunities were years ago, and what we’re starting to see now, more and more solars coming to the Midwest, and specifically Indiana,” said Vogel.

Vogel is a Marian High School graduate who has spent 13 years in the solar power development business.

In that time, Inovateus has developed about 600 megawatts of solar production capacity in 23 states and the Caribbean.

Inovateus currently has three times that amount, 1,800 megawatts under development in Indiana alone.

Vogel says solar power projects are appearing—because coal fired power plants are disappearing. “Companies like NIPSCO voluntarily said it makes more sense to us to retire our coal plants early, pay the penalties and the fines, and move toward renewable energy, specifically solar, because they’re still going to save money.”

While solar projects may be financially feasible, it remains to be seen to what extent they’ll be socially acceptable.

Solar advocates say they spend a lot of time myth busting. “It goes through all the UL testing just like any other electrical equipment, “said Vogel, “and so there really is no danger behind a solar installation.”

“It’s no different than anything else that we have out here,” adds Connie Neininger with Hoosiers for Renewables. “The wind turbines and the electrical lines, solar panels are similar to our cellphones we put up to our ears every day.”

“Another myth is that they’re going to emit radiation,” said Nick Cohen with Doral LLC. “Again, they absorb sunlight, they do not emit radiation.”

Solar farms don’t smell. They don’t make noise, but they’re still power plants that have not always been welcomed.

A city owned solar farm in Logansport was built just off the backyard and over the objections of 20-year resident Gloria Torres. “When we tried to fight it, it was too late, they were already here, there were already permits given,” she told 16 News Now. “I’m not against, you know, this clean environment or I would say this clean electricity, but not next to homes.”

Only about 16 percent of all solar power projects proposed nationwide are completed according to a study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Take Elkhart County for instance. In October, an 850-acre solar farm proposed there was unanimously rejected by elected leaders, mainly because neighbors didn’t like the looks of it.

“Putting a large industrial solar complex this size in the middle of prime farm ground Just did not fit with what agriculture is about,” Adam Young said at the time.

Yet, the very same week, officials in Starke County broke ground on the first phase of a proposed solar farm that could turn out to be one of the nation’s largest.

“One-point-five, maybe north of that, billion dollars of capital investment that goes straight to the tax base of these communities, this is huge,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said at groundbreaking ceremonies.

The Mammoth solar project will provide a huge boost to the tax base of Starke County which has just 23,000 residents.

The Starke County portion of the Mammoth farm alone calls for an investment of $475 million. Solar panels will occupy some 4,000 acres of farmland. Yet another planned portion of the project stretches into Pulaski County—and that portion is being challenged in the courts by project opponents there, who won the first round.

“We’re experiencing serious momentum in terms of investment in renewables and leading that transition,” Governor Holcomb told 16 News Now. “We are able to provide reliable, affordable, sustainable sources of energy for our private sector, which is so important for our communities to grow.”

