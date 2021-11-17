Advertisement

Seton Hall stuns No. 4 Michigan 67-65, making key FTs late

Michigan guard Caleb Houstan (22) defends against a jump shot from Seton Hall guard Jared...
Michigan guard Caleb Houstan (22) defends against a jump shot from Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping Seton Hall rally to beat No. 4 Michigan 67-65.

The Wolverines had a chance to extend the game with 0.8 seconds left, but Terrance Williams missed the first of two free throws.

Unlike the 1989 national championship game in which Rumeal Robinson made free throws to seal a victory for Michigan over Seton Hall, the maize and blue didn’t follow the same scrip.

The Pirates trailed by 11 points early in the second half and took the lead with 1:15 left for the first time since the first half.

