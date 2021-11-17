Advertisement

Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as...
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as Detroit Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic (39), Danny DeKeyser (65), Tyler Bertuzzi (59) and Moritz Seider (53) defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games for only the second time this season.

Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Wings, who have lost three of their last four games.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots as his three-game winning streak was snapped.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/16/2021 11:12:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area,...
Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61.
Notre Dame has 4 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61
Michigan guard Caleb Houstan (22) defends against a jump shot from Seton Hall guard Jared...
Seton Hall stuns No. 4 Michigan 67-65, making key FTs late
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots next to Wright State forward Riley Voss (13) during...
No. 6 Purdue dominates middle to take down Wright St 96-52
Head Coach Mike Brey says the Irish are working to improve their defense and is impressed with...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball focused on playing unselfish