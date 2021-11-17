Police investigating after man stabbed overnight

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering from several stab wounds.

The 43-year-old was dropped off at Memorial Hospital in South Bend around 2:30 Wednesday morning. He is being treated for stab wounds and lacerations to his head, face, and back.

The victim told police he could not remember who cut him.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Joseph County Police Detectives at 574-235-9569 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.