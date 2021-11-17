Advertisement

Police investigating after man stabbed overnight

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is recovering from several stab wounds.

The 43-year-old was dropped off at Memorial Hospital in South Bend around 2:30 Wednesday morning. He is being treated for stab wounds and lacerations to his head, face, and back.

The victim told police he could not remember who cut him.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Joseph County Police Detectives at 574-235-9569 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area,...
Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Man stabbed overnight
Man stabbed overnight
Christmas Decoration Talk WNDU
Christmas Decoration Talk WNDU
WNDU FAWD
First Alert Forecast: Rainy and Warm Wednesday, Temperatures Drop by Thursday
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Dahlia
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Dahlia