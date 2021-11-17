Advertisement

Notre Dame has 4 with double-doubles, beats High Point 70-61

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat High Point 70-61.

Atkinson, a Yale transfer, was 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Dane Goodwin added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0).

Cormac Ryan had 10 points. The Fighting Irish, which trailed 33-32 at halftime, opened the second half on a 25-12 run for a 57-45 lead with about eight minutes to play.

John-Michael Wright and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece for High Point (1-2).

11/16/2021 10:23:11 PM (GMT -5:00)

