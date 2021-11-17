Advertisement

No. 6 Purdue dominates middle to take down Wright St 96-52

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots next to Wright State forward Riley Voss (13) during...
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots next to Wright State forward Riley Voss (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Purdue won 96-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52.

It’s the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0.

It’s also the first time since December 2000 they’ve topped the 90-point mark in three straight games.

The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points.

But last year’s Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue’s two dominant big men.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/16/2021 9:39:53 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting
New surveillance video shows suspects who are believed to be connected to a series of recent...
Crime Stoppers, police asking for help identifying suspects in string of armed robberies
Police say a woman in her 60s died from her injuries while trying to cross S.R. 933.
UPDATE: Woman killed after getting hit by truck on S.R. 933 identified

Latest News

Head Coach Mike Brey says the Irish are working to improve their defense and is impressed with...
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball focused on playing unselfish
Irish focused on playing unselfish basketball
Irish focused on playing unselfish basketball
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) crosses his arms and celebrates with teammates...
Brian Kelly happy with Notre Dame Football’s improvements
The first five games of the year, the Irish averaged 80.0 rushing yards a game. The last five...
Brian Kelly happy with Notre Dame Football’s improvements