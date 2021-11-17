Niles Police searching for suspect in vehicle theft

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles are looking for a man they believe is responsible for stealing a vehicle from a gas station last week.

It happened on Nov. 10 just before 9 p.m. at the Niles Shell on 11th Street. Police say the unoccupied vehicle was left unlocked and running near the pumps when it was stolen.

Police say the suspect is at least six feet tall, has a thin build and has some facial hair. He was wearing some sort of multi-colored head covering underneath a white hoodie and a darker outer coat. He was also wearing dark-colored pants with a yellow stripe down each leg, and white-colored shoes.

Police say the unoccupied vehicle was left unlocked and running near the pumps when it was stolen. (WNDU)

If you recognize the suspect in this case, or have any information, call the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

In the meantime, the Niles Police Department wants to remind you to not leave your vehicle unlocked and running.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.