Advertisement

Niles Police searching for suspect in vehicle theft

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles are looking for a man they believe is responsible for stealing a vehicle from a gas station last week.

It happened on Nov. 10 just before 9 p.m. at the Niles Shell on 11th Street. Police say the unoccupied vehicle was left unlocked and running near the pumps when it was stolen.

Police say the suspect is at least six feet tall, has a thin build and has some facial hair. He was wearing some sort of multi-colored head covering underneath a white hoodie and a darker outer coat. He was also wearing dark-colored pants with a yellow stripe down each leg, and white-colored shoes.

Police say the unoccupied vehicle was left unlocked and running near the pumps when it was...
Police say the unoccupied vehicle was left unlocked and running near the pumps when it was stolen.(WNDU)

If you recognize the suspect in this case, or have any information, call the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

In the meantime, the Niles Police Department wants to remind you to not leave your vehicle unlocked and running.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area,...
Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Back to the cold air...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Hands-on activities and group projects are right up Jacob’s alley.
Wednesday's Child: Jacob crafts a fresh start
Medical Moment: potential twindemic?
Medical Moment: spinal cord injury treatment
Indiana Michigan Power
Settlement agreement to reduce I&M rates if approved