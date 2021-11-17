Niles Police investigating armed robbery at gas station

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles are investigating an armed robbery last week at a gas station.

It happened on Nov. 11 just before 9:30 p.m. at the Niles Shell on 11th Street.

Officials say a man walked inside the gas station with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue or gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, aviator sunglasses, and a black mask.

If you recognize this suspect, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

