Niles Police investigating armed robbery at gas station

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles are investigating an armed robbery last week at a gas station.

It happened on Nov. 11 just before 9:30 p.m. at the Niles Shell on 11th Street.

Officials say a man walked inside the gas station with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue or gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, aviator sunglasses, and a black mask.

Officials say a man walked inside the gas station with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.(Niles Police Department)

If you recognize this suspect, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Niles Police Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

