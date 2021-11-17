Advertisement

National Utility Scam Awareness Day: How you can avoid becoming a victim

A flyer provided by Cleco, advertising Utility Scam Awareness Day.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Nov. 17 is “National Utility Scam Awareness Day.”

And with the holidays approaching, this is a high-risk time for many people to be targeted by scammers. That’s why Indiana Michigan Power is reminding you to stay vigilant and don’t give away your personal information.

One major tip: only make payments online or through mail. I&M never calls customers demanding immediate payments, and they don’t disconnect services without warning. They will also not show up to your house asking for credit card or social security numbers.

If you have any questions, you can always call their customer service line. Indiana customers should call 1-800-311-4634, while Michigan customers should call 1-800-311-6424.

