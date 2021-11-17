Leesburg man arrested on rape charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Leesburg man has been arrested for rape in Kosciusko County.

According to our reporting partners at The Times Union, 39-year-old Joshua Bammel allegedly had sex with a female without her knowledge back in August 2020.

Bammel, who is a registered sex offender, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on Monday, Nov. 15, and has a $20,250 bond.

