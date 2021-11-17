Advertisement

First human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease set to begin

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After 20 years of research, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ready to start a clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of a new nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the hospital, the vaccine is intended to prevent and slow the progression of the neurological disease.

Dr. Howard L. Weiner, who led research for this vaccine, says the launch of the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s is a “remarkable milestone.”

“If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer’s in people at risk,” Weiner said.

According to the hospital, the vaccine uses Protollin, which is an agent that stimulates the immune system.

“Protollin is designed to activate white blood cells found in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck to migrate to the brain and trigger clearance of beta amyloid plaques,” the hospital explained in a news release.

Dr. Tanuja Chitnis, principal investigator of the trial, says there has been evidence that the immune system plays a key role in this disease.

“Research in this area has paved the way for us to pursue a whole new avenue for potentially treating not only Alzheimer’s disease, but also other neurodegenerative diseases,” Chitnis said.

Phase 1 of the trial will include 16 patients between the ages of 60 and 85 with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will receive two doses of the vaccine one week apart.

The objective of this phase is to determine the safety and tolerability of the nasal vaccine, in addition to measuring the patients’ immune response to Protollin.

“The immune system plays a very important role in all neurologic diseases,” said Weiner. “And it’s exciting that after 20 years of preclinical work, we can finally take a key step forward toward clinical translation and conduct this landmark first human trial.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the largest gift of its kind in the university’s history.
University of Notre Dame receives $50 million gift from alumnus
The Marathon gas station on Grape Road was robbed last week.
Another armed robbery hits St. Joseph County business
6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing back in March. Her body was found in a wooded area,...
Teen suspect in Grace Ross murder case found competent to stand trial
Police investigating after man stabbed overnight
Family members of 17-year-old Anika Henderson have setup a GoFundMe page to help pay for...
GoFundMe set up for South Bend teen killed in shooting

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
A flyer provided by Cleco, advertising Utility Scam Awareness Day.
National Utility Scam Awareness Day: How you can avoid becoming a victim
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in Malcolm X’s 1965 killing, report says
Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot