First Alert Forecast: Rainy and Warm Wednesday, Temperatures Drop by Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Showers increasing throughout the morning. Scattered showers under cloudy skies. Turning breezy in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible. Highs get into the lower 60s by the early afternoon, then drop behind the cold front. We will be back into the 30s overnight. High of 61.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers end early with the clouds beginning to clear overnight. Very breezy overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by morning. Low of 32.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine makes it through but more cloud cover developing in the morning downwind of Lake Michigan. A few rain/snow showers are possible in northern parts of Michiana during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. No accumulation is expected. High of 40.

FRIDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds while staying a bit breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s as the weekend begins. High of 42.

LONG RANGE: The football game this weekend is looking dry but chilly on Saturday. By Sunday we are watching a system that could bring some rain to Michiana on Sunday afternoon and evening. The Showers would move out Monday and lake effect rain and snow showers are likely to continue through Monday and into Tuesday. We will watch this time period for any travel impacts for the Thanksgiving holiday. Keep checking back for the latest!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 50

Tuesday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

