Elkhart Police investigating deadly stabbing at mobile home park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a stabbing Wednesday morning at Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. on reports of a fight with one male stabbed. When they arrived, they found one man in his early 20′s lying outside and suffering from stab wounds. He died on the way to the hospital.

Another man in his mid-20′s was detained at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in custody.

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.