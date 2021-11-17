Cookies, Carols & Cans returns to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual ‘Cookies, Carols and Cans’ returns to the Lerner Theatre on Friday, November 19th.

The evening will feature performances by the Northridge Emeralds Dance Teams and CK Dance Company.

The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to bring a monetary donation or non-perishable item.

All proceeds will go directly to the Middlebury Food Pantry.

To reserve a ticket, click here.

Donations needed: Toddler kid pack supplies Small juice boxes Squeeze applesauce Small animal cracker boxes Sugar Flour Rice Mayonnaise Jelly Ketchup Toothbrushes Toothpaste Body wash Dish soap Laundry detergent Cleaning supplies Canned chicken Canned tuna Spaghetti sauce Diapers sizes 3-6 Wipes Special Holiday Needs: Gas cards, grocery gift cards, Walmart/Target gift cards, monetary donations

